With 3 MusicNL nominations, Property's value is up

The three members of the band Property figure they play in roughly a dozen different musical ensembles, ranging from classical to rock and roll.

So how do they keep all their bands, musical styles and repertoire sorted out?

"You don't," said Jack Etchegary, one of Property's guitarists.

"That's the fun of it."

'Angular pop'

Property, which consists of Etchegary, guitarist Sarah Harris, bassist Liam Wight and a drum machine — play what the group calls "angular pop."

Property's music is getting lots of attention from audiences and the music industry.

They've been nominated for three MusicNL awards, and have landed a coveted spot at the Halifax Pop Explosion music festival.

Between playing music and completing academic studies, the band hopes to release another EP and tour in the spring of 2019.

"We have more songs that we need to record and release, and keep having fun," said Harris.

Several members of City on the Coast are moving into their twenties and reforming as a musical unit called Property. Their new album is called Privacy. 13:28

