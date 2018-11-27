Park Day's first full-length album, Punchlines, is full of songs that band members Adam Ravalia and Daniel Greene call "beach pop."

But don't confuse Park Day's songs with the sunny sound of California surfing music.

"We're talking about Middle Cove Beach," said Greene.

"Or maybe Topsail Beach," added Ravalia.

The dark and the light

Punchlines is a collection of songs that Ravalia, Greene, Zakk Sullivan and Zach Dalley have written over the past several years.

There are heavier, darker songs, but also some dreamy, loose pop tunes.

"It [Punchlines] emulates the tumultuous nature of living in Newfoundland and Labrador in a weather-based sense," said Ravalia.

"One day it could be brutal out, the next day it could be beautiful, and that's kind of the way our songs are."

Twillingate tribute

The band has gained a solid following of twenty-something indie rock fans all over Atlantic Canada. A business in Twillingate, home of Ravalia and Dalley, recently gave Park Day its seal of approval.

"Split Rock Brewery in Twillingate released a beer earlier in the summer, and they called it Park Day Pale Ale," said Ravalia.

"It's delicious too," confirmed Greene.

Adam Ravalia, Zakk Sullivan, Zach Dalley, and Daniel Greene bring their brand of Newfoundland-grown indie rock in for a First Listen 17:25

Do you have a new album of music that Weekend AM should know about forFirst Listen? Email wam@cbc.ca and tell us about it.

You can hear First Listen on Sundays on Weekend AM from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. (5:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. in most of Labrador) on CBC Radio One.

Subscribe to the Weekend AM podcast

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador