How Natasha Blackwood processes grief through music

In 2016, Natasha Blackwood was in a very dark place, and she needed some comfort.

She had just lost an infant daughter.

At the same time, Blackwood was struggling to raise her other children, and trying to keep a busy music, teaching and technical support career afloat.

"If you go through this kind of tragedy, there isn't music to listen to," she said.

"So for me, as a really musical person, I was seeking out music to listen to as I was going through it … and I couldn't find it anywhere."

So Blackwood decided to write her own.

Concept album

Ease Back is a concept album that explores the wide range of emotions and stages of the grieving process.

You don't move on, but you learn how to move forward. - Natasha Blackwood

The songs reflect sadness, anger, joy, hope and acceptance, and Blackwood wrote them over several years while she was in different stages of her own grieving process.

Blackwood didn't face this task alone. Ninety-four musicians have contributed to Ease Back, including the members of Lady Cove Women's Choir, Jazz East, and Eastern Owl. Blackwood performs and works with all those musical groups.

Part of life

Blackwood said grief is an universal part of the human experience, and she hopes Ease Back will bring comfort to others, especially other women who have lost children.

"You don't move on, but you learn how to move forward," said Blackwood.

"This album was a part of that for me."

Blackwood will perform Ease Back live with a stripped-down, 16-piece ensemble on Saturday at 8 p.m. at the LSPU Hall in St. John's.

