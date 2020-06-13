Musician Mick Davis is 'enjoying the break'

Mick Davis is one of the busiest performing and recording musicians in Newfoundland and Labrador. (Chris LeDrew/Submitted by Mick Davis)

Mick Davis is usually one of the busiest live music artists in Newfoundland and Labrador.

For more than two decades Davis could be found several nights every week, playing packed stadiums or tiny bars, with a band or by himself.

That is, until the COVID-19 pandemic shut down all live music performances for the foreseeable future.

"I'm enjoying the break," admitted Davis.

Pick Up On This!

Davis has used the time to create a blues-influenced collection called Pick Up On This!

The four-song EP was written and recorded in Davis' home studio during one week in late April.

I think people need to get out and shake it out. - Mick Davis

"I might have been sitting around or walking around or doing the dishes and thinking about the songs for a while," said Davis.

"When I stop procrastinating and feel like the magic's about to happen, I get down to it."

Balanced life

It may seem like Davis' life has dramatically lurched from always being on stage to now being cooped up in the home studio, but he said that's not the case.

Davis said he has always structured his musical life to make sure that every week he performs, but will also have time for writing and recording.

Even though he's content being at home right now, Davis is still keen to let loose and play the new songs in front of a live audience someday.

"I think people need to get out and shake it out."

Mick Davis walks us through his latest collection of solo music, which takes us from his early days as a working musician to where he is now. 18:51

