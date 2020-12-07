After Repartee, Meg Warren is finding A Thousand Ways to be in the music industry

Meg Warren's new EP is called A Thousand Ways. (Lindsay Duncan/Submitted by Meg Warren)

When the pop band Repartee disbanded in 2017, lead singer and creative force Meg Warren was exhausted.

"After I left, I just had this total existential and identity crisis," she said in an interview.

"I had no idea who I was without the band."

Warren began working out her feelings in songs, writing just for herself. Now, three years into her post-Repartee life, they have emerged as the EP A Thousand Ways.

Originally from Grand Falls-Windsor, Warren has been writing her own music since she was a teenager.

She is a serious student of the structure of pop songs, working carefully on dance beats and melodies.

"I really love a big chorus," said Warren.

'It's just work'

For A Thousand Ways, Warren expanded her skill set. In order to record her songs in a cost-effective way, Warren learned how to engineer and produce her own music, and discovered that she really enjoyed that part of the creative process.

Warren said the more time she spent in the recording studio, the more she was able to put her former all-consuming career in perspective. Now, with her solo material, she's striving for a better work-life balance.

"There's a lot of other jobs that a lot of other people have that you don't necessarily have to think obsessively about," said Warren.

"It's just work."

Warren said she works hard on her musical projects, but she is also able to put that work down, and make time for family, friends, and some restorative downtime.

Making art, making a living

Warren said she envisions the next phase of career as a blend of writing, performing her own material, and producing and engineering for other musicians.

LISTEN | Hear Meg Warren's new sounds for yourself, as she speaks with Weekend AM's Heather Barrett:

Weekend AM 19:30 Meg Warren says there are A Thousand Ways to be in the music industry Meg Warren talks about her new EP, a Thousand Ways, and work-life balance in the music industry. 19:30

She admitted that work-life balance is a relatively new concept in the music industry, a field that has been late to come to the idea of wellness for its workers.

Warren is ready to prove it can be done.

"I would just like to be contented and happy making the art that I want to make [while] making a living."

