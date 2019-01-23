Mark Hiscock squeezes out a new beat with his solo album

Mark Hiscock, Shanneyganock's multi-instrumentalist, has been playing the accordion since he was four years old, but only took up songwriting at the advanced age of 12.

He wrote the song, Grandfather's Dream (The Rowing Bolands), for his solo album, The Old Fishing Schooner, in the weeks following the 1984 Royal St. John's Regatta.

The song is about Hiscock's grandfather, Cyril Boland, a coxswain — and his dream of having all his all his sons row on the same team in the Royal St. John's Regatta.

Pop, I'm going to write a song about this. - Mark Hiscock

"When they went out for their second race, I leaned into the boat and I said, 'Pop, I'm going to write a song about this,'" recalled Hiscock.

"He said, 'Well, when you write the song, you'll get the [rowing] medal.' So when I sang him the song, he passed me his medal a couple of months later."

Change of musical pace

Hiscock is known mostly for his work with Shanneyganock, who play traditional Newfoundland and Labrador music with a high-energy, rock and roll edge.

On The Old Fishing Schooner, Hiscock leans into his love of Newfoundland country — music that blends local subject matter with country music style.

"It's got that waltz-type sound, a bit of a slower-paced music," explained Hiscock.

Hiscock cited Bell Island accordion player Harry Hibbs as a big musical influence.

"It's something that I grew up with, and something that I always wanted to keep alive."

Retro sound

Hiscock said younger local trad musicians these days tend to incorporate rock and roll or straight-up acoustic folk into their music.

Even though the songs on his solo album are a bit more laid back and have more of a country twang than most of Shanneyganock's music, Hiscock said his fans are enjoying the retro country flavour of The Old Fishing Schooner.

"I think a lot of people like it because it's different, and it's not heard a lot anymore."

Mark Hiscock, Shanneyganock`s multi-instrumentalist, takes his accordion front and centre for a album of Newfoundland country tunes 16:24

Do you have a new album of music that Weekend AM should know about for First Listen? Email us at wam@cbc.ca and tell us about it.

You can hear First Listen on Sundays on Weekend AM from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. (5:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. in most of Labrador) on CBC Radio One.

Subscribe to the Weekend AM podcast