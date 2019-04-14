Performing music is what Lewisporte teen Cassidy Rich 'wants to do forever'

Cassidy Rich of Lewisporte has a lot on her mind — refining her voice as a songwriter, booking some summer gigs to promote her new album, and getting good marks on her spring exams.

Rich is a Grade 11 student at Lewisporte Collegiate who has just released her second EP, called Over and Out.

A few years ago, Rich started attending the Open Stage for the Underage at the Citadel House in Lewisporte. At the time, she was also starting to write poetry.

Rich added chords to one of her poems, and played it for her high school music teacher, singer/songwriter and Citadel House recording artist Adam Baxter.

"And I showed it to Mr. Baxter and he said, 'You have to play this at an Open Stage,' and I did and now I'm here," she said.

Clare Follett produces

Over and Out is Rich's second album.

"It's kind of a concept album about the lessons you learn as you grow up and mature into a person," said Rich.

For this one, Dean Stairs, the director of the Citadel House, invited Clare Follett of St. John's on board as Rich's producer.

Follett is a prolific singer/songwriter and music producer who is also still in high school.

"She was fantastic," said Rich.

"If I had an idea in my head, she would do it, and I'd be like, 'This is exactly what I want.'"

Cassidy Rich talks about Over and Out with Weekend AM's Heather Barrett

Cassidy Rich may still be in high school in her hometown of Lewisporte, N.L., but she has a lot to say on her album, Over and Out 15:44

Now that she has a second album under her belt, and the experience of working with some great mentors in the provincial music industry, Rich said she's found her calling.

"I hope I only continue to write songs, and sing and play music," said Rich.

"That's what I want to do forever."

Do you have a new album of music that Weekend AM should know about for First Listen? Email us, wam@cbc.ca, and tell us about it.

You can hear First Listen on Sundays on Weekend AM from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. (5:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. in most of Labrador) on CBC Radio One.

Curious about more from Weekend AM?

Subscribe to the Weekend AM podcast. We'll bring you the best elements of the program every week, wherever you get your podcasts.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador