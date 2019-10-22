Larry Foley of the Punters is 'foolish enough to stay at it'

When the Punters formed as a band 25 years ago, lead singer and guitarist Larry Foley would never have dreamed that he would have a quarter-century-long career as a musician.

"It's like a bizarre game of Survivor," said Foley.

To mark their milestone anniversary, the Punters have released Atlantic Stars, an album of new music in their signature Newfoundland-trad-meets-melodic-pop style.

When Celtic was cool

Foley and fellow Newfoundland musician Jason Whelan founded the Punters in 1994 with fiddle player Pat Moran, bassist Brian Kenny, and percussionist George Morgan.

At the time, East Coast music was the hottest thing happening in the music industry, with bands such as Great Big Sea and the Rankin Family getting big label recording contracts.

The Punters were also snapped up by a recording label. They recorded a couple of albums, and then spent the rest of the '90s touring Canada in a van.

But there's something comforting about that, because it allowed us to do other things. - Larry Foley

Just as quickly, their label folded, record company interest in East Coast music faded — and the 20th-century music industry model collapsed with the ascent of digital file sharing and streaming.

"The afterburner [for the Punters] never kicked in," admitted Foley.

"But there's something comforting about that, because it allowed us to do other things."

The Punters formed 25 years ago. (Submitted by the Punters)

Enduring career

Foley continues to have a busy performing career as a solo artist, with the popular country cover band the 8-Track Favourites, as well as tribute projects. As a member of the Punters, he is the only original member of the band.

The Punters' lineup on Atlantic Stars consists of Foley, Bob Pike on bass, Luke Welsh on fiddle, and Adam Staple or Paul (Boomer) Stamp on drums.

Foley said he's proud to have built an enduring career and support his young family as a working musician.

"I still feel in a lot of ways like I'm still that kid from around the bay, coming into town, having a crack at the music," said Foley.

"And I'm foolish enough to stay at it."

Foley's the only original member of the band. The rest, like fiddle player Luke Welsh, weren't around for the early days. (Submitted by the Punters)

Have a listen as Larry Foley talks about a quarter century of the Punters:

Larry Foley, the front man of The Punters, talks about the band's 25th anniversary and latest album, Atlantic Stars. 20:50

Do you have a new album of music that Weekend AM should know about for First Listen? Email us, wam@cbc.ca, and tell us about it.

You can hear First Listen on Sundays on Weekend AM from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. (5:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. in most of Labrador) on CBC Radio One.

Want more Weekend AM? Subscribe to the podcast: