How a Jim Reeves album inspired Ken Tizzard to put together a 'strange collection' of Christmas songs

Ken Tizzard (with hat) and his band Music for Goats have recorded a Christmas EP, Sketches of Christmas. (courtesy Steve Dagg )

Musician Ken Tizzard admits he's not much of a Christmas music fan.

But this year, Tizzard was inspired to put together a seasonal EP of what he describes as "the strangest f---in' collection of songs."

Tizzard said his father passed away this year, which brought back a lot of memories.

"As the fall turned, I was thinking about Dad, and how every December he'd break out the Jim Reeves Christmas album, which I think was a staple in Newfoundland households in the '70s," said Tizzard.

Tizzard said that the slow, mournful crooning on the Reeves album is a world away from the upbeat, bubbly Christmas albums put out by the pop stars of today.

He started playing some Christmas songs in the style of Jim Reeves, got his band members together, and they recorded what is now the EP Sketches of Christmas.

Meaningful songs

Tizzard said the six songs draw on different parts of his life that are meaningful to him.

They include a cover of Silent Night he sang with his two daughters when they were younger, a recitation of 'Twas the Night Before Christmas by one of his bandmates, and an original seasonal song.

Tizzard may not be sure what to think of his holiday album, but he said that his fans seem to really enjoy it.

"I don't know if it's going to become a Christmas classic or not," said Tizzard

"But it's definitely something that I'm proud of."

