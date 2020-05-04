Kat McLevey has new songs, new gigs, and a new home

Kat McLevey of St. John's has relocated to Toronto, where she leads a busy life as a freelance bass player and composer. (Submitted by Louise Bichan)

Kat McLevey's debut album, Evergreen, won rave reviews and attracted lots of attention in the East Coast music scene in 2015.

At the time, McLevey was still a high school student in St. John's. Five years on, she's released two brand new singles, finished a stint as a bass player in Tim Baker's touring band, and has settled into her new life as a working musician in Toronto.

What would McLevey's younger self think of her life now?

"I don't think she would have seen it coming," she said.

Berklee years

After Evergreen, McLevey's fans were hungry for more of her original music.

But McLevey put her recording career on hold for an opportunity to study at the prestigious Berklee College of Music in Boston. "They say that those years [at Berklee] go by in a blink of an eye, and you don't believe them, and then it happens," she said.

McLevey spent four years at Berklee, earning a bachelor of music in professional music, with a concentration in jazz composition. She said meeting thousands of musicians from all over the world had a huge impact on her songwriting.

While there, McLevey was inspired to rework one of her early songs, Winter Shows Me, written when she was just 14. She said her original recording of the song was very "East Coast singer-songwriter-influenced." While at Berklee, she scored it for electric guitar, drums and string quartet.

While still a high school student in 2015, McLevey won two MusicNL awards. (CBC)

High-profile gig

McLevey has just released the new version of Winter Shows Me, and another new song, Doorman, on her website. Upon graduation from Berklee last August, she quickly landed a high-profile gig. McLevey played bass in Tim Baker's backup band as he toured the U.S. last fall.

After that tour ended, McLevey decided to settle in Toronto, where many of the musicians she works with are based. "I was introduced to Toronto to people who actually like Toronto — and that made a huge difference," she said.

McLevey hopes to spend the next few years dividing her time between touring as a bass player for other musicians, taking on internships and other learning opportunities, and writing her own solo material.

With most upcoming musical jobs on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic, McLevey is hunkering down in her new home and working on her own original music.

"Self-isolation lends itself pretty well to songwriting,"

Singer/songwriter Kat McLevey is back with new music and she tells us how her life has changed in the past five years or so 19:58

