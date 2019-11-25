Joe Grizzly lets the good times roar on the band's new album

Shaun McCabe, Mike Moyst, Mike Simms and Griffin Simpson are Joe Grizzly. (Chelsy Lynn Simms)

The four members of Joe Grizzly share a deep love of blues, rock and jazz music, an interest in making music videos, and the same deadpan sense of humour.

The band — Mike Simms on lead vocals and rhythm guitar, Mike Moyst on lead guitar, Griffin Simpson on bass and Shaun McCabe on drums — started playing together four years ago. In figuring out what to name the band, Simms said they just looked at each other.

"We're a bunch of average joes, a little bit grizzly-looking. We're all rocking the beards," said Simms.

Videos, too

Saturday Night Prime Time is Joe Grizzly's second full-length album. Simms said in addition to creating music, the band members often come up with video treatments of songs as they write them.

That's resulted in several quirky Joe Grizzly music videos, which can be found on Simms's YouTube channel.

As for the album's name? Simms said it came about in the same offhand way as the band's name.

"I wanted this record to be something you could put on on the weekend, when everybody's around," he said.

"And it would suit the vibe, like, Saturday night prime time. And then Shaun [McCabe] was like, 'Well, let's just call it that.'"

Mike Simms talks Joe Grizzly

Mike Simms of the band Joe Grizzly drops by with a First Listen to the band's new album, Saturday Night Prime Time 14:08

