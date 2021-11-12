Singing, writing, dancing and acting: Jayne Batstone is 'all over the arts'
Have a First Listen to Line Art by Jayne Batstone
Singer-songwriter Jayne Batstone of St. John's is grabbing a few moments between classes at Memorial University's Grenfell Campus in Corner Brook to talk about her debut EP, Line Art.
"I'm all over the arts," she says. "It's not really hard work if you enjoy it."
All in the family
Batstone says she grew up in a family that loves music, theatre and dance.
During the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown in 2020, Batstone was experimenting with songwriting, when she came up with a song, I Won't Say It, that she thought worked really well. She then played it for her father, Chris Batstone, a veteran of many St. John's bands.
"My dad was like, 'This is really great, we should record it,'" says Batstone. "And I was like, 'Cool, we should do that.… And then the next night I went downstairs and I was like, 'What if we just made an album?'"
Award-winning song
Once Batstone got into her father's recording studio, she came up with four more original songs, which became her EP Line Art.
I Won't Say It went on to win the junior music category of the 2021 Newfoundland and Labrador Arts and Letter Competition, the start of that Batstone hopes will be a multidisciplinary career.
A life in the arts
In addition to making music, Batstone, who is in her first year of the fine arts theatre program at Grenfell, has been acting and dancing since she was a little girl. She also dabbles in visual art.
Eventually, Batstone says she sees herself eventually making a living in the arts, with music being a big part of her life's work.
"It's difficult to get to a certain level, but it's something I love doing," she says. "It's something that's a part of me."
Do you have a new album of music that Weekend AM should know about for First Listen? Email us, wam@cbc.ca, and tell us about it.
You can hear First Listen on Sundays on Weekend AM from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. (5:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. in most of Labrador) on CBC Radio One.
Subscribe to the Weekend AM podcast:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?