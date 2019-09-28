Heather Bambrick is in a Fine State with her latest album of vocal jazz

Heather Bambrick's latest album is called A Fine State. (Tracey Nolan)

A good song is like a good olive oil, says jazz singer Heather Bambrick.

"You can do so much will a good olive oil," she told CBC Radio's Weekend AM. "So if you can make something out of it [a song], I'd say 'go for it.'"

Bambrick's latest album, A Fine State, contains jazz interpretations of a wide range of her favourite songs — from Newfoundland classics, to Broadway standards, to songs of social justice.

The album's title, A Fine State, is taken from the Burton Cummings song A Fine State of Affairs, which Bambrick covers on the album.

Sure now, you're in a fine state. - Heather Bambrick

"It's also a wink to Newfoundland," said Bambrick of the title.

"'Sure now, you're in a fine state.' I don't think people in Ontario get it."

A proud Newfoundlander away

Bambrick grew up in St. John's but now lives in Toronto, where she maintains a busy career as a jazz singer, broadcaster, teacher and voiceover artist.

She never misses an opportunity to tell others about her home province.

She made a video for another track on A Fine State, called Homeland, on a trip back to St. John's this past summer.

"Newfoundland made me who I am," said Bambrick.

"I have to pay tribute to the province, because this is my home."

