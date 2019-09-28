Skip to Main Content
Heather Bambrick is in a Fine State with her latest album of vocal jazz
Nfld. & Labrador·New

Heather Bambrick's latest album is all about jazz interpretations of her favourite songs — from Newfoundland, Broadway and Burton Cummings.

Have a First Listen to A Fine State by Heather Bambrick

Heather Barrett · CBC News ·
Heather Bambrick's latest album is called A Fine State. (Tracey Nolan)

A good song is like a good olive oil, says jazz singer Heather Bambrick. 

"You can do so much will a good olive oil," she told CBC Radio's Weekend AM. "So if you can make something out of it [a song], I'd say 'go for it.'" 

Bambrick's latest album, A Fine State, contains jazz interpretations of a wide range of her favourite songs — from Newfoundland classics, to Broadway standards, to songs of social justice.  

The album's title, A Fine State, is taken from the Burton Cummings song A Fine State of Affairs, which Bambrick covers on the album. 

Sure now, you're in a fine state. - Heather Bambrick

"It's also a wink to Newfoundland," said Bambrick of the title.

"'Sure now, you're in a fine state.' I don't think people in Ontario get it." 

A proud Newfoundlander away 

Bambrick grew up in St. John's but now lives in Toronto, where she maintains a busy career as a jazz singer, broadcaster, teacher and voiceover artist. 

She never misses an opportunity to tell others about her home province.

She made a video for another track on A Fine State, called Homeland, on a trip back to St. John's this past summer. 

"Newfoundland made me who I am," said Bambrick. 

"I have to pay tribute to the province, because this is my home." 

Hear the two Heather B's talk about music and home: 

Jazz singer Heather Bambrick bring her new album, A Fine State to Weekend AM for a First Listen 20:12

You can hear First Listen Sundays on Weekend AM from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. (5:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. in most of Labrador) on CBC Radio One. 

About the Author

Heather Barrett

CBC

Heather Barrett is the host and producer of Weekend AM on CBC Radio One in Newfoundland and Labrador.

