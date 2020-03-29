GreyJay didn't expect his new album to be so relevant

GreyJay, also known as Jordan Young, has released a new album, Wholesome Prison Blues. (GreyJay/Facebook)

GreyJay, also known as Jordan Young, wasn't expecting his album Wholesome Prison Blues to be quite so relevant.

The songs on the album are a bit on the nose during the COVID-19 pandemic, and our practices of physical distancing, self-isolation, and quarantining.

The title track features lyrics such as "months locked in my house" and "time keeps dragging on."

"Wholesome Prison is your homestead, but it stops feeling that way after too long," said Young,

He was speaking from his family home in Bloomfield, Bonavista Bay, where he was self-isolating.

"Sort of like being stuck inside," Young said.

"And I guess that's a feeling people are having around the world these days."

From side musician to solo artist

Young has been gigging as a side musician for many years, ever since he was a teenager. He plays bass for Evelyn Jess, Rea and Adrian House.

Encouraged by those musicians, he recorded a collection of songs he had been working on since 2017, which he released as Wholesome Prison Blues.

Young said the songs came to him during a time when he wasn't playing much music, but was staying home more and dealing with relationship troubles and struggles with depression.

He views the songs on Wholesome Prison Blues as metaphorical, but he understands that others may not hear them that way.

"That's the nice thing about when you put your art out there," said Young.

"It can connect with people in ways you didn't intend."

Grey Jay, a.k.a. Jordan Young, talks about his new solo album, and how it unintentionally taps into our experience of social distancing during the COVID19 crisis. 17:22

Productive alone time

Young, meanwhile, has been staying productive during his alone time.

He said he has been catching up with friends on the phone, and doing some co-writing of songs by distance.

Young is also a member of the CO-VIDeo Collective, a group of local musicians who have been playing some energetic cover tunes together, remotely.

He has some advice for his fans.

"Keep your own spirits up, keep occupied, and maybe try spreading a bit of joy and positivity."

