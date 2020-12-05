First Light Fridays: Find out about our radio series about being Indigenous in N.L.

First Light Fridays is a collaboration between First Light and CBC NL (CBC)

First Lights Fridays is a collaboration between CBC Newfoundland and Labrador and First Light. The monthly show explores what it means to be Indigenous in Newfoundland and Labrador (and sometimes beyond).

It's a celebration of revitalization and reclamation of traditional/cultural practices in an urban setting. It's from an Indigenous perspective, for everyone. The topics on the able include arts and culture to social justice, and so much more.

It's where celebration meets social commentary, a space that allows everyone to be comfortable — and uncomfortable — together.

First Light Friday airs at 5:30 p.m. NT on the second Friday of each month on CBC Radio One.

Episodes

Episode One:

Host Jenelle Duval is the the arts and culture co-ordinator at First Light. She talks to Iqaluit band the Jerry Cans about the importance of language in song.

She also chats with some performers at the 2020 Spirit Song Festival; an Inuit woman who is helping revive throat singing in an urban setting; and Labrador band Silver Wolf, on how the land inspires their music.

LISTEN | Click the player below to hear the first episode:

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador