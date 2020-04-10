From Vancouver to St. John's: The bicoastal appeal of Family Video

J. King is the founder of the band Family Video. (Submitted by J. King )

When J. King decided to leave Newfoundland and Labrador in 2012 to explore a bigger music scene, she decided to go as far away in Canada as she could imagine.

King went to Vancouver, where she was thrilled by the larger crowds and diversity of the city's thriving indie rock scene.

"It was definitely like a dream for me to be over there so far away," she said.

That's where King formed her own band, Family Video, with several like-minded new musician friends.

The band spent a couple of years touring the lower mainland of British Columbia and the northwest corner of the United States.

Then in 2014, King returned home to St. John's a more experienced and confident musician, with an intention to keep playing.

"Coming back here, it was really easy to pick it up again."

King reconnected with musician friends in St. John's, who formed the spine of her east coast version of Family Video.

Campus radio hit

Family Video's sixth album, Forever Changes Overnight, has been a hit with the band's fans in Newfoundland and Labrador, B.C., and the northwestern U.S.

The album has even made the top 10 of Canadian campus radio's Earshot Online national chart.

Through campus radio and through her connections with a couple of small record labels on the west coast, King hopes Family Video's music will continue to have bicoastal appeal.

"There are still strong communities in college radio. People listen and they still care."

