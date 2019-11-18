For his new trio, Florian Hoefner puts jazz hands into some old tunes

The Florian Hoefner Trio is, from left, Andrew Downing on bass, pianist Florian Hoefner and Nick Fraser on drums. (Bo Huang/Submitted by Florian Hoefner)

To find the tracks for the debut album of his jazz trio, St. John's pianist Florian Hoefner looked to a variety of not-at-all jazzy sources in his library.

First Spring contains Hoefner's interpretations of music from sources ranging from traditional Newfoundland fiddler Rufus Guinchard to roots rocker Levon Helm to Armenian folk melodies.

"I took music I love listening to and tried to make it work for jazz piano trio," said Hoefner.

"This album is really about folk and traditional music."

The Florian Hoefner Trio consists of Hoefner on piano, with Toronto-based Andrew Downing on bass and Nick Fraser, also of Toronto, on drums.

Hoefner said Rufus Guinchard's Hound's Tune was particularly challenging.

"It was very hard to make it work," admitted Hoefner.

Extra notes, extra chords, extra beats

Hoefner explained that to make folk melodies work for jazz players, he adds additional notes and chords,and adds extra beats to bars to add variety to the rhythms.

He said he met his match with the strong rhythms and tonality of Guinchard's music.

Shuffling the chairs, coming up with a trio: Florian Hoefner talks about First Spring:

Jazz pianist Florian Hoefner brings his new trio album, First Spring, to Weekend AM for a First Listen. 19:33

Eventually, Hoefner cracked the musical code.

"I'm glad I stuck with it."

