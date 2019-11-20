Here's why playing the blues keeps Denis Parker happy

Even though blues music is all about heartache and misery, veteran St. John's musician Denis Parker says playing it actually boosts his health.

"It's good for the head, it's good for the heart," said Parker.

"It keeps me with a smile on my face, and somewhat of a bounce in my step."

Half a century of local blues

Parker is celebrating 50 years of living and making music in Newfoundland and Labrador. He moved to St. John's from England in November 1971, and he's been a fixture of the local music scene ever since.

Denis Parker records music at MUN Radio in 1972, a year after the British musician moved to Newfoundland and Labrador. (Courtesy Denis Parker)

For decades, Parker was a regular performer in bars in downtown St. John's, bringing his distinctive blues guitar to music-loving audiences, and encouraging other local musicians to dive into the genre.

Parker has also been an executive director of MusicNL, providing support and guidance to musicians all across the province.

Exploring new sounds

These days, the COVID-19 pandemic and some health issues mean that Parker is playing mostly at home. He's used the downtime from gigs to record his ninth album, Country Blue.

Country Blue is a collection of songs rooted in the blues, but also verging on Americana and folk. Ever the guitar scholar, Parker has been experimenting with some open D tuning.

"It gives you a big palette for sound because it gives you a lot of open, ringing strings," he explains.

Family, friends, nature

Parker created some instrumental pieces, inspired by the sounds of open string technique and by the sights of his natural surroundings at his home near Rennie's River.

He has also been enjoying collaborating with his daughter, Sarah Parker-Charles, who lends supporting vocals to several tracks on Country Blue, and several of his longtime blues-playing friends.

Even though Parker doesn't expect to go back bar gigs as pandemic restrictions lift, he said he's continuing to play and compose at home.

"It's like asking a painter, 'Why do you keep painting?'" said Parker.

"It's what you do."

Weekend AM 23:09 Denis Parker is Country Blue Blues legend Denis Parker talks about his lifetime of playing the blues in the U.K. and in Newfoundland and Labrador, and what keeps him creating the new music which makes up his latest album, Country Blue. 23:09

Do you have a new album of music that Weekend AM should know about for First Listen? Email us at wam@cbc.ca and tell us about it.

You can hear First Listen Sundays on Weekend AM from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. (5:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. in Labrador) on CBC Radio One.