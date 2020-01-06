How pianist David Chafe traded crunching numbers for playing notes

David Chafe's album of solo piano music is called Still. (Submitted by David Chafe )

Two decades ago, pianist David Chafe had a solid accounting job in St. John's. Then he attended a Newfoundland Symphony Orchestra concert that changed his life.

"I was just absolutely captivated," said Chafe.

"I saw a crowd of musicians smiling and having fun, knowing that they worked hard, and how gratifying that must have been, and I wanted a part of that life.

"It was then I jumped ship, and left my accounting days behind me."

This is your album, this is your life

Chafe's new album, Still, is a collection of solo classical piano pieces that he says he played at pivotal moments in his life.

The repertoire ranges from parlour music he played for his grandparents after family Sunday dinners to a piece he performed at a summer music camp when he was a teenager to music he learned during his years studying music at Memorial University.

Grew up with music

Chafe grew up taking piano lessons, and enjoyed performing for family and friends, attending music camps as a teenager, and competing at local Kiwanis Music Festivals.

When he was 19 years old, he quit.

Being a musician for a living was not even close to my radar. - David Chafe

"Being a musician for a living was not even close to my radar," said Chafe.

Chafe studied business and worked in accounting, and it wasn't until that fateful NSO concert that he could pinpoint what he felt was missing from his life.

A new, fulfilling career

Since then, Chafe has earned undergraduate and graduate degrees in music from Memorial University. These days, he is busy working as a solo pianist, a teacher and a general musician for hire.

Chafe said the hours are long, but he thrives on the range of the work, and his background in business helps him manage his career as a self-employed artist.

Would he ever go back to the nine-to-five world of accounting?

"Not at all!" said Chafe.

"The best part of being a musician is that there is no retirement age."

"I can do this into my 90s."

David Chafe talks about switching numbers for notes:

Pianist David Chafe tells us how each selection on his new album, Still, reflects different turning points in his life. 24:24

