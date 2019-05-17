Damhnait Doyle says she finally sounds like herself

"I really feel like this record is representative of the music that I love," says singer/songwriter Damhnait Doyle.

Her latest album, Liquor Store Flowers, is her first solo album in 11 years.

In between, Doyle made two albums with a band called The Heartbroken, and became a mother to two children, now aged five and six.

Doyle said she's delighted by the response she's receiving for Liquor Store Flowers.

"Other moms who I see at kid drop off and pickup are coming to me and crying, going 'you're telling my story.'"

Big break in the 1990s

Doyle grew up in Labrador City and St. John's. She was signed to a record deal in the early 1990s, during the heady and lucrative days of the east coast recording industry.

She moved to Toronto when she was still a teenager to build her musical career.

Since then, Doyle has released several solo albums, and recorded and toured with bands Shaye and The Heartbroken.

All the while, internet streaming services, changing technology and audience tastes have made it increasingly difficult for musicians to make a living.

Damhnait Doyle has a new solo album, Liquor Store Flowers, and a new lease on her life as an artist. 21:04

The advantages of aging

However, Doyle sees a silver lining.

"There are advantages of being a 43-year-old woman in the industry, where the industry is really not marketed towards," she said.

"I'm just going to do what I want."

Along with making Liquor Store Flowers, Doyle has been doing a lot of behind the scenes work in the music industry.

It's funny, I've learned a lot about myself as a person and a lot of that happened after I turned 40. - Damnhait Doyle

She is a board member of SOCAN, The Songwriters' Association of Canada, and the Canadian Songwriters' Hall of Fame.

Doyle has also been doing her best to encourage wellness and healthy workplaces for musicians, starting with herself.

Eight months ago, she gave up drinking alcohol entirely.

"Being a musician is the only career I can think of where you go to work, and not only is alcohol available to you, but you are kind of expected to drink," said Doyle.

"It's bar culture."

Working on wellness

Doyle said she figures about half her professional musician friends no longer drink alcohol.

She said she's being open about her own choice to help other musicians feel more comfortable in choosing not to drink while working in bars.

"I know for me when I first stopped drinking, it was challenging going to clubs, it was challenging going to work," she said.

"It was really nice for me to have a touchstone of people who were doing the same thing."

Doyle is playing a limited number of dates to promote Liquor Store Flowers. She is also diversifying — working on film projects, writing, and doing advocacy work in addition to making music.

"It's funny, I've learned a lot about myself as a person and a lot of that happened after I turned 40," said Doyle.

"I really feel like the world is my oyster."

Do you have a new album of music that Weekend AM should know about for First Listen? Email us wam@cbc.ca and tell us about it.

You can hear First Listen Sundays on Weekend AM from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. (5:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. in most of Labrador) on CBC Radio One.

Subscribe to the Weekend AM Podcast

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador