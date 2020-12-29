In order to make her new album, Clare Follett had to let go a little

Clare Follett is a multi-instrumentalist, an in-demand side musician, a music producer and a full-time university student.

Somehow, she has found the time to create her second solo album, called Reclamation.

"It's been a challenge to balance it," said Follett.

"But it's become so important to me to keep up all this creative work that I do, that I just love so much."

Letting go — a bit

Reclamation is a different type of project for Follett.

Instead of doing everything herself — writing, playing all the instruments, and producing the album — she let go a little bit, and invited some other musicians to collaborate with her.

Nick Earle of Nick Earle and the Restless Hearts plays guitar, Dan George plays drums, and Kirsten Rodden-Clarke of Quote the Raven supplies backing vocals, as does Andrew Rogers.

"The other musicians who worked with this album, I gave them as much creative freedom as I was able to," said Follett.

"They're my songs, they're my babies, and it's kind of weird to have someone else take the reins of this," said Follett. "But I'm definitely better for it."

Still a rare bird

Follett is still an anomaly in the local music industry: a young woman who has a flourishing career both on stage and in the recording studio.

She said she understands that the local music scene has not always been as welcoming as it could be to young women.

LISTEN | How does Reclamation sound? Clare Follett speaks with Weekend AM's Heather Barrett:

Weekend AM 17:02 Clare Follett reclaims space for her second solo album In-demand musician and producer Clare Follett carves out some time to make her second solo album, Reclamation. 17:02

But, Follett added, the key is to find good mentors and supporters.

"I've worked with people who have my back at every single second," said Follett. "There are people in the scene who will look out for you and help build you up."

