Christine Carter creates community through the clarinet

Christine Carter, the clarinetist with the chamber music group, the Iris Trio, says her favourite thing about making music is the sense of community that it creates.

"Just that feeling of creating something with other people," said Carter.

"And being able to access emotions you can't usually get to with words, it's just really addictive."

Trio formed in NYC

Carter, violist Molly Carr, and pianist Anna Petrova formed the Iris Trio when the three women were graduate music students in New York City in 2013.

Soon afterwards, Carter moved to St. John's for a position at Memorial University's School of Music, Petrova moved to Louisville, Kentucky for another university position, and the three women figured that would be the end of it.

Carter invited the two other women to St. John's a couple of years ago for a trio reunion, which resulted in a tour of Germany, and a recording session at the end of that tour.

Their album, Homage and Inspiration, pairs well-known classical works by Mozart and Schumann with newer pieces for chamber music by contemporary composers.

The members of the trio are creating a virtual community around their music by reaching out to their audience through videos and social media.

Local inspiration

Here in St. John's, Carter inspires her clarinet students at Memorial by encouraging them to collaborate with other musicians, and passing on the timeless advice of practicing daily, and choosing music that gives them joy.

"I feel really confident in the future of clarinet playing in this province and in the country," she told Weekend AM host Heather Barrett.

