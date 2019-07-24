Chris Kirby finally gets around to producing his own album

Musician Chris Kirby didn't mean to take seven years to release his latest album, but his music producer's brain kept getting in the way.

Kirby had planned to work with a recording producer in Ontario on What Goes Around, so he could keep his focus on writing and performing the songs on the album.

"I talked to a few producer friends and they all said the same thing," said Kirby.

"'You are a producer, like it or not, and you're going to have to produce yourself, because you're not going to be happy unless you do, and it's going to take three times as long.' Which it did."

In-demand producer

After Kirby released his 2012 album, Wonderizer, he was asked by Halifax-based blues musician Charlie A'Court to produce his album.

Word spread, and now Kirby has a waiting list and producer credits that read like a who's who of the East Coast music scene. He's also an in-demand songwriting collaborator and side musician.

Currently based in Halifax, Kirby has also become a mainland mentor for Newfoundland and Labrador musicians such as Beauwater and Quote the Raven.

"Like it or not, Halifax is a hub for the east coast," said Kirby.

"I really try to connect them [Newfoundland and Labrador artists] and export themselves."

I'm definitely more confident on this album, and I'm trying to be myself more. - Chris Kirby

Kirby said all that experience with other artists has helped him with his own work on What Goes Around.

"I'm definitely more confident on this album, and I'm trying to be myself more," he said.

Kirby admitted that he could probably use help from some of his newer artists when it comes to releasing music in 2019.

"Streaming was very much frowned upon when I released Wonderizer [in 2012]," said Kirby.

"Luckily, most of my fans are analog people."

