From cover bars to country stars: How Carolina East has owned 2018

In October 2017, Carolina East wrote a blog post stating her goal for 2018: To be on stage receiving a MusicNL award.

Almost one year later, to the day, East was on a stage in Twillingate, accepting the MusicNL award for Country Artist of the Year.

"I'm really lucky, really blessed," said East of all that's happened to her this year.

In addition to the MusicNL award, East was nominated for an East Coast Music Award and an Indigenous Music Award. She has toured across Canada, and her album, Crossroads, has become a critical and fan favourite.

Years in the making

East would be the first to tell you that she is by no means an overnight success. She spent more than a decade performing in cover bands on George Street in St. John's, developing her voice and learning how to work a crowd.

She said she enjoyed her years singing on the St. John's entertainment strip, but it was a trip to the MusicNL conference in Bonavista in 2016 that inspired her to take her career to the next level.

East said Rob Wells, a Toronto-based producer, heard her sing at an open mic session in Bonavista and gave her some urgent advice.

"He said, 'Listen, we have got to work together, your voice is something you don't come across often.'"

With help from a local private investor, East was able to record her debut album with Wells and his team in Toronto. With some touring and radio airplay, Crossroads came next.

2019 goals

East said her main goal for the year ahead is to work hard every day and inspire others through her music.

"All I want to do is to let people know that even though the odds may be against you in one way or another, you are able to attain the goals you wish to obtain."

However, East has another bucket list item for 2019.

"My next goal is to get a Juno nomination."

Carolina East drops into the Weekend AM studio to talk about all that's happend in 2018, and for a First Listen to her album, Crossroads 17:18

