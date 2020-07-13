The Atlantic String Quartet is finally releasing its debut album — after 35 years

The four members of the Atlantic String Quartet are almost too busy to think about making a recording.

Violinists Heather Kao and Nancy Case-Oates, violist Kate Read and cellist Theo Weber perform with the quartet and with the Newfoundland Symphony Orchestra, teach privately, coach and conduct others, and are in-demand session musicians.

Kao said the group finally put on the brakes and decided it was time to get into the studio — just 3½ decades after the group formed.

"We thought we were feeling pretty good, sounding pretty good, so we decided to record," said Kao.

From the concert hall to the bay

With funding secured by the orchestra, the quartet headed to the Old Church in Admiral's Cove with Newfoundland-born violinist and producer Mark Fewer to record their debut album.

"We had a nice atmosphere, lots of laughing," said Read.

The Atlantic String Quartet was formed in 1985. It consists of the principal string players of the Newfoundland Symphony Orchestra. Members have changed over the years, but the current lineup has been together for close to a decade.

For their self-titled debut album, the four musicians chose to record two big works for classical string quartet: the well-known String Quartet in F by French composer Maurice Ravel, and String Quartet in A by British composer Arthur Bliss.

Kao and Read hope fans of the Atlantic String Quartet and of chamber music in general will enjoy their take on these pieces, made on Newfoundland's southern shore.

