Labrador is Black Fly Heaven for 'folk-prog' musician Andrew Gagne

Andrew Gagne is a Labrador City musician based in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia . (Courtesy Andrew Gagne )

Andrew Gagne may be a Dartmouth, Nova Scotia-based musician, but he says he is a Labrador artist, through and through.

Gagne's new EP Harm/Resolve, includes a song called Black Fly Heaven, saluting one of the less appealing aspects of summer in the Big Land.

"I really wanted to talk about my longing to go back [to Labrador], and my appreciation for where I'm from," said Gagne.

Gagne grew up in a musical family in the mining town of Labrador City. His mother and aunts, he says, are beautiful singers, and he learned to play guitar to accompany them.

Gagne said even though life in Labrador City revolved around the iron ore industry, most people he knew there had a deep appreciation for the arts.

"I think everyone's very accepting of new music, I was always welcomed to do so," Gagne said in an interview with CBC Radio's Weekend AM.

"I think people look for that creativity."

'Folk-prog'

Gagne describes his style as "folk-prog," using mostly acoustic instruments with some electronic and louder elements thrown in.

"And a little bit of weirdness," he added.

The tracks on Harm/Resolve range from the cheeky Black Fly Heaven, to more refective songs such as Folklore, which address some negative family situations.

Gagne is accepting about addressing both the dark and the light through his music.

"I feel that my best chance of expressing myself is through my music," said Gagne.

"I think it's a good opportunity to do some healing."

LISTEN | Heather Barrett explores Andrew Gagne's inspirations and new music in this segment of First Listen: Weekend AM 20:43 It's Black Fly Season for Andrew Gagne Andrew Gagne, who describes himself as a Labrador musician living in Halifax, does some therapeutic songwriting on his EP - Harm/Resolve 20:43

About First Listen

Do you have a new album of music that Weekend AM should know about for First Listen? Email us wam@cbc.ca and tell us about it.

In the meantime, dive into our rich archive of First Listen pieces about new music from Newfoundland and Labrador.

You can hear First Listen Sundays on Weekend AM from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. (5:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. in Labrador) on CBC Radio One.