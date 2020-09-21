Allison Crowe embraces 'the magic of playing with other musicians'
Have a First Listen to Pillars and Six More Songs
Corner Brook musician Allison Crowe is known primarily as a solo artist, but for her latest recording projects, she realized she wanted company.
"As I'm getting older, I'm finding that I want more connection with people," said Crowe.
"There's really nothing like the magic of playing with other musicians and collaborating in that way."
House sessions
Crowe teamed up with her longtime bassist, Dave Baird, and two musicians she worked with at the Gros Morne Theatre Festival: accordion and guitar player Keelan Purchase, and singer and mandolin/bouzouki player Sarah Melanie White.
Last fall, the musicians retreated to a rented house in Corner Brook to brainstorm and record. The result was the album Pillars.
Not only that, at the end of the session Crowe and the others had extra songs — enough for another album, Six More Songs.
They'll meet again
Crowe had hoped to spend more time with her band this year, touring in support of those two new albums. Instead, she is waiting out the pandemic at home in Corner Brook, doing some gardening, soapmaking and virtual teaching.
Crowe cherishes the memories of the band recording together, and remains hopeful about performing the album with the group live.
"We'll just do it in the future."
Do you have a new album of music that Weekend AM should know about for First Listen? Email us, wam@cbc.ca,and tell us about it.
You can hear First Listen on Sundays on Weekend AM from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. (5:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. in Labrador) on CBC Radio One.
Get more Weekend AM on the podcast:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.