Alan Doyle says hitting the road 'suits me fine'

Singer/songwriter Alan Doyle knows he could be taking it easy.

He's made a comfortable living in the music industry over the last quarter century, both with his band Great Big Sea and as a solo artist. He's also branched out into acting, writing books, and community ventures.

But instead of dialling back on his workload, he's touring North America once again, night after night, to promote his new EP, Rough Side Out.

The reason I got into this racket was because I wanted to play gigs. - Alan Doyle

"The reason I got into this [music] racket was because I wanted to play gigs," said Doyle.

"I still like playing concerts and sharing a night with people like that."

Doyle's new EP, Rough Side Out, has more of a country music flair than his signature Celtic rock/pop sound.

Doyle credits the influence of Rough Side Out collaborators Donovan Woods and Ty Clark, musicians who work mostly in the Canadian country music scene.

"It's been super fun to dance on the edge of the Canadian country world," said Doyle.

Doyle added that there are other connections between his music and the country music world.

He said younger country artists have told him that they grew up learning how to play Great Big Sea tunes.

"If you're playing pubs, you play the famous pub stuff," explained Doyle.

"The Celtic world of Canada, including Great Big Sea, was part of their formation, their upbringing."

As happy as Doyle is touring and performing, he also knows it's a necessity.

Working musicians these days make their money from performing concerts, rather than recording royalties.

"That suits me fine," said Doyle.

On the radio, too

However, Doyle is also pleased that the EP's first single, We Don't Wanna Go Home, is in regular rotation on country music radio and at the top of country music download charts.

He also gets a kick out of hearing a Great Big Sea tune on the commercial airwaves every now and then.

"It's like, classic rock ... 'Here's Great Big Sea, with When I'm Up I Can't Get Down.'"

