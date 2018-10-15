Adam Baxter's album Domestic is about 'house, home and family'

"That is where I'm at now," says musician Adam Baxter of his new album, Domestic.

The record is a collection of introspective, acoustic-based songs, with Baxter playing most of the instruments.

"I go to bed early," continued Baxter. "And I sing about my feelings in a relaxed, chilled atmosphere."

Busy life

Baxter needs his sleep, because he leads a very busy life as a solo recording artist and high school music teacher in central Newfoundland.

When he's not teaching, Baxter travels all over the island and the Maritimes, often performing in communities that don't get many live music acts.

He hit Gaultois, McCallum and Rencontre East on a tour this past summer — communities on Newfoundland's south coast that are only accessible by water.

Have community centre, will play

"I know every town in Newfoundland has a community centre and I have a small PA, so I was like, 'Well, I'll just try and book this community centre,'" said Baxter.

"When I went to McCallum, they told me they hadn't had anyone play there in almost 10 years."

