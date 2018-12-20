A Week in December during an August heat wave

When Nancy Hynes and Ian Foster decided to record a duo album last summer, they knew immediately that they were going to record holiday tunes.

"Nancy's knowledge of Christmas songs is vast — and encyclopedic," said Foster.

"I grew up in a house where Christmas music came on early in December, long before any decorations went up," said Hynes.

Ready to step it up

Hynes admitted she feels most comfortable singing backing harmonies, but in a recent tour with Foster, they began sharing the mic more equally, and she even took some vocal solos.

Once Hynes and Foster decided to record as a duo, they made a master list of Christmas songs that they liked, narrowed it down to 10 songs they loved, and then added a couple of original songs.

Then they recorded their album, called A Week in December, during a heat wave this past August.

No snow? No problem

Despite the unusual time of year for singing Christmas music, Foster and Hynes said they never broke a sweat during the recording.

"Once I get into the bones of a song, I'm in that song, whatever it is," said Foster.

Ian Foster and Nancy Hynes join forces and harmonies for an album of their favourite holiday songs, A Week in December. 15:34

