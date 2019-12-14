It took 17 years, but singer-songwriter Jackie Sullivan has finally found her light
Have a First Listen to Sullivan's Find Your Light, which she began in 2002
Jackie Sullivan was in no rush to get new music out to her fans.
The singer-songwriter's 2019 album, Find Your Light, is a followup to her acclaimed debut album, Out of the Rain — 17 years later.
"Never give up on any goals you have," Sullivan told CBC Radio's Weekend AM.
In 2002, Sullivan's career was on a roll, with a popular debut album, and awards from Music NL and CBC. She then spent a few years touring and performing extensively.
Life happens
In 2005, while Sullivan was working on her second album, she discovered she was pregnant, and put the album on hold.
She then devoted the next decade to raising her young children and tending to other family matters, while developing a demanding daytime career.
Still, Sullivan held on to her dream of recording a second album, and kept her musical skills up through regular low-profile performances and contributing to compilation albums.
In the last couple of years, as Sullivan's children got older and more independent, she blew the dust off that unfinished musical project, and dove face and eyes back into songwriting and recording.
Life experiences = good songs
Sullivan said she has poured 17 years of life experience into the songs on Find Your Light, a rootsy collection of songs with traditional Newfoundland, country and Americana influences.
"[The songs] are about home and family, and rising above, and perseverance and humility," said Sullivan.
Sullivan also called in support from her musical friends Billy Sutton, Spencer Crewe, and Karla Pilgrim, who all co-produced the album with her.
She also invited her seven-year-old daughter, Grace, to sing on the title track, and her 72-year-old mother to play accordion on another song.
Warm reception
Sullivan said she's been thrilled at the warm audience reception to Find Your Light, and said her family has been very supportive in giving her the extra time and space to do more performing and creating.
She also has some advice for other women who might feel too overwhelmed to take on a creative project.
"Carve out some time to devote to your art," said Sullivan.
"If there's something that brings out happiness and joy, it's important to follow that."
