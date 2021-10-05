First Light Fridays: The 'Cree Elvis' comes to town

Folk and country singer William Prince — the man also known as the "Cree Elvis" — says even when he's on the road, he always remembers his roots.

Prince is a Juno and Canadian folk music award winner from Peguis First Nation in Manitoba. As a part of his Until We Meet Again tour, he played an intimate show in Torbay in November, where locals had the opportunity to hear his deep, baritone melodies.

His hit song Lighthouse is dedicated to his son — who inspires most of his songs, Prince admits.

Stories from his life play a great part in his song writing, he adds. "I want to share in the human experience," Prince says. "The human condition is as intact as ever."

Prince travels with his partner, Alisha, but his family is never forgotten.

"My family is always on my mind," he says. "They are all a big part of my music. I am always thinking of my son when I [am] away."

Prince's new album, Reliever, is available now. (William Prince/Facebook)

Prince learned to play music from his father, who was a preacher, songwriter and musician. His family were all musicians and they would sing at funerals to help the community heal.

Those experiences growing up led to his love of music, he says, even dedicating his album Gospel First Nation to that time of his life.

He wanted to be courageous about expressing his identity in that album, creating something that reflected gospel music and his Indigeneity. He tried to uplift listeners with songs that were joyous, even during times when Indigenous people are feeling great anguish over the condition of their communities, he said.

"It takes bravery to feel joy and to be happy," he says. "Happiness is not insensitive."

Hear First Light Fridays the second Friday of every month, 5:30-6 p.m. on CBC Radio One. (CBC)

First Light Fridays is a CBC N.L. radio series that explores what it means to be Indigenous in NL. It's where celebration meets social commentary, a space that allows everyone to be comfortable — and uncomfortable — together.

First Light Fridays is a monthly series created in partnership with First Light, which provides programs and services rooted in the revitalization, strengthening and celebration of Indigenous cultures and languages.

The episode can be heard on the CBC Listen app.