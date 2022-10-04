First Light Fridays: Hear what truth and reconciliation means to N.L. in Season 3 premiere

In the Season 3 premiere of First Light Fridays, host Amanda Gear explores what truth and reconciliation means in Newfoundland and Labrador. (Submitted by Amanda Gear)

Orange Shirt Day was celebrated across Canada on Sept. 30 to honour survivors of the residential school system, those who didn't make it home and those who continue to be affected today.

Ahead of the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation, host Amanda Gear explored the history of Orange Shirt Day, the idea of truth and reconciliation and what it means in Newfoundland and Labrador, and the importance of family and community connections in the Season 3 premiere of First Light Fridays.

First Light Fridays is a monthly series from CBC N.L. created in partnership with First Light, which provides programs and services rooted in the revitalization, strengthening and celebration of Indigenous cultures and languages.

The series features a new host every month, sharing stories and perspectives of our Indigenous communities right here at home.

New episodes of First Light Fridays will air in collaboration with CBC's CrossTalk on the third Friday of each month on CBC Radio One or on the CBC Listen app.

26:08 First Light Fridays Season 3 Debut: Orange Shirt Day Welcome to season 3 of First Light Fridays, hosted by Amanda Gear. In this episode: perspectives from different generations about the residential school system, and the National day for Truth and Reconciliation, and what that means for Newfoundland and Labrador. You will hear from a beloved Elder, a fierce advocate, a young poet, and a child.

(CBC)