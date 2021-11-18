First Light Fridays: Sharing Indigenous stories at the Spirit Song Festival

Chrissy Dicks, a community builder and arts worker from Elmastukwek, Ktaqmkuk, also known as the Bay of Islands in Newfoundland. She is the host of the first episode of the second season of First Light Fridays. (Tom Cochrane)

The Spirit Song Festival began as a small event in St. John's back in 2013, but has since blossomed into something that's much larger.

The festival, which is now one of the largest celebrations of Indigenous Arts and Culture in Atlantic Canada, is the subject of the latest instalment of CBC Newfoundland and Labrador's First Light Fridays.

First Light Fridays is a monthly series created in partnership with First Light, which provides programs and services rooted in the revitalization, strengthening and celebration of Indigenous cultures and languages.

The series features a new host every month, sharing stories and perspectives of our Indigenous communities right here at home.

To kick off Season 2 of First Light Fridays, host Chrissy Dicks takes us inside the Spirit Song Festival, a five day event featuring performances, workshops and events in St. John's that began on Thursday.

The episode will airs Friday at 1 p.m. NT and again at 5:30 p.m. NT on CBC Radio and the CBC Listen app.

LISTEN | Host Chrissy Dicks shares stories coming out of this year's Spirit Song Festival in the latest instalment of First Light Fridays:

Spirit Song Festival is one of the largest celebrations of Indigenous Arts and Culture in Atlantic Canada. Five exciting days of performances, workshops and events will happen in St. John's, Ktaqmkuk. The festival is in its 9th year and it may be the biggest and boujee-est one yet. Join guest host Chrissy Dicks as she meets some of the performers at Spirit Song Festival 2021.

Hear from storytellers like Labrador filmmaker Ossie Michelin, Makkovik artist Jessica Winters and more in this month's feature in the audio player above.

