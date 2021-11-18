First Light Fridays: Sharing Indigenous stories at the Spirit Song Festival
CBC N.L. radio series explores what it means to be Indigenous in the province
The Spirit Song Festival began as a small event in St. John's back in 2013, but has since blossomed into something that's much larger.
The festival, which is now one of the largest celebrations of Indigenous Arts and Culture in Atlantic Canada, is the subject of the latest instalment of CBC Newfoundland and Labrador's First Light Fridays.
First Light Fridays is a monthly series created in partnership with First Light, which provides programs and services rooted in the revitalization, strengthening and celebration of Indigenous cultures and languages.
The series features a new host every month, sharing stories and perspectives of our Indigenous communities right here at home.
To kick off Season 2 of First Light Fridays, host Chrissy Dicks takes us inside the Spirit Song Festival, a five day event featuring performances, workshops and events in St. John's that began on Thursday.
The episode will airs Friday at 1 p.m. NT and again at 5:30 p.m. NT on CBC Radio and the CBC Listen app.
LISTEN | Host Chrissy Dicks shares stories coming out of this year's Spirit Song Festival in the latest instalment of First Light Fridays:
Hear from storytellers like Labrador filmmaker Ossie Michelin, Makkovik artist Jessica Winters and more in this month's feature in the audio player above.
With files from Amy Joy