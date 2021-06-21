2 N.L. artists reflect on Indigenous connections and the power of music

Mi'kmaq artists Jason Benoit and Lorna Lovell performed as part of National Indigenous Peoples Day celebrations, and reflect on their culture and stories in CBC Radio's First Light Friday feature. (CBC/Facebook)

Leading up to National Indigenous Peoples Day, Lorna Lovell of McIvers, N.L., fondly looked back on the teachings of her father.

Before he died in 2018, Lovell's father never spoke of his Mi'kmaq heritage, and Lovell didn't find out about her Indigenous background until she was a young adult.

"The words my dad spoke was, 'We weren't allowed to talk about it," Lovell told contributor Heidi Dixon as part of CBC Radio's First Light Fridays series, a collaboration between CBC Newfoundland and Labrador and First Light that explores what it means to be Indigenous in Newfoundland and Labrador.

"It's made me really stop and think about why they weren't allowed to talk about it. It's a pretty heavy topic, but it's one we need to talk about it."

Her father also serves as a key inspiration for Lovell's music; she says her ability to write songs comes from her father. As part of National Indigenous Peoples Day, which is celebrated across Canada on Monday, she performed alongside country musician Jason Benoit on Sunday.

LISTEN | Click the player below to hear the eighth episode of First Light Fridays, featuring Lorna Lovell and Jason Benoit:

Benoit, originally from Fox Island River northwest of Stephenville, also works to share stories through his music, which highlights his connection to the land of his ancestors.

"I speak to the land, and I feel it back," he said. "It's a beautiful place to be."

Benoit says he's looking forward to resume playing at live events, like his performance as part of National Indigenous Peoples Day. Adapting his performances under the COVID-19 pandemic has been challenging, he said, but he sees it as an opportunity to reach many more fans than usual.

"I … wanted to still be there, and have interaction with the fans too," he said. "It was just a little different. Normally I wouldn't do nearly as many cover songs in shows, but if you're performing every two weeks, you want people to keep coming back so it has to be a little different.

"You have access to the whole world instead of where you can just physically go."