First Light Fridays: Want some great Indigenous music to add to your playlist? Look no further
CBC N.L. radio series explores what it means to be Indigenous in the province
Music has always been a way to immerse yourself in history and culture, and the music of artists from Canada's Indigenous communities is no exception.
First Light Fridays is a monthly series from CBC N.L. created in partnership with First Light, which provides programs and services rooted in the revitalization, strengthening and celebration of Indigenous cultures and languages.
The series features a new host every month, sharing stories and perspectives of our Indigenous communities right here at home.
In this month's instalment, host Salome Barker, a Mi'kmaq program facilitator from First Light, spins some of her favourite tunes from Indigenous artists across Turtle Island to kick off 2022.
LISTEN | Host Salome Barker shares some of her songs from Indigenous artists in the latest edition of First Light Fridays:
