First Light Fridays: Want some great Indigenous music to add to your playlist? Look no further

Salome Barker is a Mi'kmaq woman from central Newfoundland and the host of the latest edition of CBC N.L.'s First Light Fridays. (Submitted by Salome Barker)

Music has always been a way to immerse yourself in history and culture, and the music of artists from Canada's Indigenous communities is no exception.

First Light Fridays is a monthly series from CBC N.L. created in partnership with First Light, which provides programs and services rooted in the revitalization, strengthening and celebration of Indigenous cultures and languages.

The series features a new host every month, sharing stories and perspectives of our Indigenous communities right here at home.

In this month's instalment, host Salome Barker, a Mi'kmaq program facilitator from First Light, spins some of her favourite tunes from Indigenous artists across Turtle Island to kick off 2022.

LISTEN | Host Salome Barker shares some of her songs from Indigenous artists in the latest edition of First Light Fridays:

First Lights Fridays 25:00 Indigenous music you'll want to add to your 2022 playlist We're thrilled to welcome this month's host Salome Barker, who is going to share with us some Indigenous musicians from all across Turtle Island that you need to add to your 2022 playlists. Salome will also have a chat with Mi'kmaq musician DeeDee Austin. 25:00

The episode will airs Friday at 1 p.m. NT and again at 5:30 p.m. NT on CBC Radio and the CBC Listen app.

