First Light Fridays: 'A blood call to weave' and Indigenous fashion in N.L.
CBC N.L. radio series explores what it means to be Indigenous in the province
This month, First Light Fridays explores Indigenous fashion and takes a look at the connections that fashion has to the land, one's identity and the impact that it has on both a community and national level.
Artist, filmmaker and seamstress Jennie Williams hosts, speaking with Newfoundland and Labrador artisans about the crafting and wearing of Indigenous clothing.
Artist and dancer Meagan Musseau busily prepares her own regalia for powwow season. Visual artist Amy Malbeuf speaks about how we adorn our bodies with clothing and tattoos. And weaver Megan Samms speaks about her "blood call" to continue cloth-making traditions in her community.
First Light Fridays is a monthly series from CBC N.L. created in partnership with First Light, which provides programs and services rooted in the revitalization, strengthening and celebration of Indigenous cultures and languages.
The series features a new host every month, sharing stories and perspectives of our Indigenous communities right here at home.
The episode will air Friday at 1 p.m. NT and again at 5:30 p.m. NT on CBC Radio and the CBC Listen app.
