Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Nfld. & Labrador·First Light Fridays

First Light Fridays: 'A blood call to weave' and Indigenous fashion in N.L.

Hosted by Jennie Williams, this month the series explores Indigenous fashion and takes a look at the connections that fashion has to the land, one's identity and the impact that it has on both the community and national level.

CBC N.L. radio series explores what it means to be Indigenous in the province

CBC News ·
Jennie Williams, an Inuk artist, photographer and a maker of Inuit coats, hosts this month's installment of First Light Fridays. (Amy Joy/CBC)

This month, First Light Fridays explores Indigenous fashion and takes a look at the connections that fashion has to the land, one's identity and the impact that it has on both a community and national level.

Artist, filmmaker and seamstress Jennie Williams hosts, speaking with Newfoundland and Labrador artisans about the crafting and wearing of Indigenous clothing. 

Artist and dancer Meagan Musseau busily prepares her own regalia for powwow season. Visual artist Amy Malbeuf speaks about how we adorn our bodies with clothing and tattoos. And weaver Megan Samms speaks about her "blood call" to continue cloth-making traditions in her community. 

From left: Meagan Musseau, Amy Malbeuf and Megan Samms speak about the making, wearing and preserving traditions of Indigenous clothing. (Submitted by Meagan Musseau/Amy Malbeuf/Megan Samms)

First Light Fridays is a monthly series from CBC N.L. created in partnership with First Light, which provides programs and services rooted in the revitalization, strengthening and celebration of Indigenous cultures and languages.

The series features a new host every month, sharing stories and perspectives of our Indigenous communities right here at home.

The episode will air Friday at 1 p.m. NT and again at 5:30 p.m. NT on CBC Radio and the CBC Listen app.

First Lights Fridays25:02Indigenous Fashion in Newfoundland and Labrador
Hosted by Jennie Williams, we will explore Indigenous fashion and take a look at the connections that fashion has to the land, one's identity and the impact that it has on both a community and national level.
(CBC)

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now