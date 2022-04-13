First Light Fridays: Step inside the studios of these Indigenous artists

Jessica Brown, an Inuk filmmaker in Newfoundland and Labrador, is the host of the latest edition of First Light Fridays. (Submitted by Jessica Brown)

An artist's work space is a place to foster creativity, hash out new ideas or work on their latest masterpiece. It's a special place to local Indigenous artists like Nelson White, Jerry Evans and Heidi Dixon.

First Light Fridays is a monthly series from CBC N.L. created in partnership with First Light, which provides programs and services rooted in the revitalization, strengthening and celebration of Indigenous cultures and languages.

The series features a new host every month, sharing stories and perspectives of our Indigenous communities right here at home.

In this month's instalment, Inuk filmmaker Jessica Brown brings listeners into her studio, speaking with Indigenous artists about the spaces they use to create.

The episode will air Friday at 1 p.m. NT and again at 5:30 p.m. NT on CBC Radio and the CBC Listen app.

First Lights Fridays 25:01 The Spaces where we create Studio” is a subjective term, it can mean different things to different artists at any stage of their careers. From a tiny corner of a room to a kitchen table to a shed or a garage or a shared community space; t’s a place for artists to dream, to create … to curate those little pieces of themselves that they’ll release to the world, whether it be a painting, a craft, a song, or even a tattoo. Studios are where our visions, our traditions, and our stories come to life. Hosted by Inuk Filmmaker Jessica Brown, with a conversation by Jerry Evans, Logen Lewis, Heidi Dixon and Nelson White. 25:01

