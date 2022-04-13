First Light Fridays: Step inside the studios of these Indigenous artists
CBC N.L. radio series explores what it means to be Indigenous in the province
An artist's work space is a place to foster creativity, hash out new ideas or work on their latest masterpiece. It's a special place to local Indigenous artists like Nelson White, Jerry Evans and Heidi Dixon.
First Light Fridays is a monthly series from CBC N.L. created in partnership with First Light, which provides programs and services rooted in the revitalization, strengthening and celebration of Indigenous cultures and languages.
The series features a new host every month, sharing stories and perspectives of our Indigenous communities right here at home.
In this month's instalment, Inuk filmmaker Jessica Brown brings listeners into her studio, speaking with Indigenous artists about the spaces they use to create.
The episode will air Friday at 1 p.m. NT and again at 5:30 p.m. NT on CBC Radio and the CBC Listen app.