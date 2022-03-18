First Light Fridays: It's all fun and games at this Indigenous community gathering

We all remember our favourite schoolyard games as a child, but an annual Newfoundland event is working to bring Indigenous games, language and culture to the masses.

First Light Fridays is a monthly series from CBC N.L. created in partnership with First Light, which provides programs and services rooted in the revitalization, strengthening and celebration of Indigenous cultures and languages.

The series features a new host every month, sharing stories and perspectives of our Indigenous communities right here at home.

In this month's instalment, host Ashley Dicker explores Inuit games and takes us inside First Light's annual community gathering and language initiative.

The episode will air Friday at 1 p.m. NT and again at 5:30 p.m. NT on CBC Radio and the CBC Listen app.

First Lights Fridays 25:01 First Light Friday revisits Language and Culture Camp Today on First Light Fridays, host Ashley Dickers takes us inside First Light's annual community gathering and language initiative that has been happening for over a decade! Language and Culture Camp gathers language warriors & enthusiasts, artists, knowledge keepers, elders and most importantly the community together to take part in lots of fun activities that help us revitalize our languages and cultural practices. 25:01