First Light Fridays: It's all fun and games at this Indigenous community gathering
CBC N.L. radio series explores what it means to be Indigenous in the province
We all remember our favourite schoolyard games as a child, but an annual Newfoundland event is working to bring Indigenous games, language and culture to the masses.
First Light Fridays is a monthly series from CBC N.L. created in partnership with First Light, which provides programs and services rooted in the revitalization, strengthening and celebration of Indigenous cultures and languages.
The series features a new host every month, sharing stories and perspectives of our Indigenous communities right here at home.
In this month's instalment, host Ashley Dicker explores Inuit games and takes us inside First Light's annual community gathering and language initiative.
The episode will air Friday at 1 p.m. NT and again at 5:30 p.m. NT on CBC Radio and the CBC Listen app.