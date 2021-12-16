First Light Fridays: 5 of N.L.'s Indigenous elders discuss truth, justice and community

Stacey Howse is executive director of the First Light Friendship Centre, and the host of the latest instalment of First Light Fridays. (Submitted by Stacey Howse)

Elders are key figures for Indigenous groups in Newfoundand and Labrador, serving as a bridge to the past and a guide into the future.

But for many elders in the province, the journey to get to where they are has been far from easy.

First Light Fridays is a monthly series from CBC N.L. created in partnership with First Light, which provides programs and services rooted in the revitalization, strengthening and celebration of Indigenous cultures and languages.

The series features a new host every month, sharing stories and perspectives of our Indigenous communities right here at home.

In the latest instalment, host Stacey Howse of the First Light Friendship Centre speaks with elders across the province to discuss the realities of history, truth, justice, community and family as Indigenous people of Newfoundland and Labrador. Hear from voices including Calvin White, Ellen Ford, Mi'sel Joe and more.

The episode will airs Friday at 1 p.m. NT and again at 5:30 p.m. NT on CBC Radio and the CBC Listen app.

LISTEN | Host Stacey Howse speaks with Indigenous elders across Newfoundland and Labrador in the latest instalment of First Light Fridays:

(CBC)