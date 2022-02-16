First Light Fridays: This N.L. drag queen is spilling the tea on all things Indigenous
CBC N.L. radio series First Light Fridays explores what it means to be Indigenous in the province
The art of drag is a cultural movement performed more frequently these days in Newfoundland and Labrador and around the world, but the big colours and extravagant outfits aren't new to the province's Indigenous community.
First Light Fridays is a monthly series from CBC N.L. created in partnership with First Light, which provides programs and services rooted in the revitalization, strengthening and celebration of Indigenous cultures and languages.
The series features a new host every month, sharing stories and perspectives of our Indigenous communities right here at home.
In this month's instalment, host Dakota Russell, also known as Misty, explores drag culture, finding connections to Indigenous culture and discovering what it means to live your best life.
The episode will airs Friday at 1 p.m. NT and again at 5:30 p.m. NT on CBC Radio and the CBC Listen app.