First Light Fridays: This N.L. drag queen is spilling the tea on all things Indigenous

Dakota Russell, also known as Misty, is an Indigenous drag queen from Stephenville. (Submitted by Dakota Russell)

The art of drag is a cultural movement performed more frequently these days in Newfoundland and Labrador and around the world, but the big colours and extravagant outfits aren't new to the province's Indigenous community.

First Light Fridays is a monthly series from CBC N.L. created in partnership with First Light, which provides programs and services rooted in the revitalization, strengthening and celebration of Indigenous cultures and languages.

The series features a new host every month, sharing stories and perspectives of our Indigenous communities right here at home.

In this month's instalment, host Dakota Russell, also known as Misty, explores drag culture, finding connections to Indigenous culture and discovering what it means to live your best life.

First Lights Fridays 24:59 Put the kettle on! This tea needs to be served HOT: Exploring Drag! Hosted by Dakota Russell, AKA Misty, this episode explores what it means to be an indigenous drag performer. 24:59

