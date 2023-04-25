First Light Fridays: Connections at Culture Camp

A look into First Light's annual Culture Camp. (First Light/Facebook)

In this month's instalment of First Light Fridays, host Tama Fost explores cultural connections at First Light's annual Culture Camp.

We also learn about a youth choir from Nunatsiavut who collaborated in a multicultural, choral production called Nagamo.

First Light's annual Culture Camp is a weekend of cultural exploration, community building and language revitalization for urban Indigenous people. Land-based activities and traditional languages are vital parts of all Indigenous cultures, but it can sometimes be challenging finding those resources while living in a city.

That's why Culture Camp is so important — it gives the growing urban Indigenous community an opportunity to disconnect from the distractions of city life and connect with each other, language and the land.

Ullugiagatsuk Choir after performing Nagamo in St. John's. (First Light/Facebook)

Ullugiagatsuk Choir is a collaboration of youth from four Nunatsiavut communities. They are the stars of a choral production. The group brought their show to St. Johns, where they performed Nagamo and wowed the audience with cultural throat singing, drum dancing and traditional Inuit clothing.

Nagamo is a Juno-nominated production celebrating the coming together of cultures. Elizabethan, classical and choral compositions are enriched with the infusion of Indigenous language and drumming in a celebration where human possibilities come together. It's a celebration of cultures through collective music making.

Composer Andrew Belfour dreamed of this multicultural collaboration for years. The choral compilation rethinks and reshapes history by incorporating an Indigenous perspective and spirituality into music from the Elizabethan era and other classical choral compositions.

