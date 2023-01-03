First Light Fridays: Hear the songs and stories of Labrador

A Nain woman spent December sharing traditions with her children and community through Inuktitut Christmas carols.

On the latest episode of First Light Fridays, Sharon Harvey — arts and culture co-ordinator at Indigenous advocacy organization First Light — offers up a tour of those songs and stories from across Labrador for listeners across the province.

You'll also hear the newly formed Inuit Moravian Choir sing carols with Inuk soprano songstress Deantha Edmunds and her daughter, Annabelle Edmunds Ramsay. Harvey's children, Richard and Rose Harvey, are the youngest choir members in the choir.

Folk and country singer William Prince, a Juno and Canadian folk music award winner from Peguis First Nation in Manitoba, also shares a few of his songs and the meaning behind them.

Deantha Edmunds is a soprano who grew up in Corner Brook, has roots in Labrador and now lives in St. John's. She's also a member of the Canadian Opera Company’s Circle of Artists. (Jennie Williams/Submitted by Deantha Edmunds)

First Light Fridays is a collaboration between CBC Newfoundland and Labrador and First Light. The monthly show explores what it means to be Indigenous in Newfoundland and Labrador and sometimes beyond.

The series features a new host every month, sharing stories and perspectives of our Indigenous communities right here at home.

You can listen to the episode on the CBC Listen app.