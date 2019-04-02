One of N.L.'s first married gay couples look back with pride

When same-sex marriage became legal in 2003, Robert Power and David Philpott raced to say "I do." But the couple still couldn't buy a same-sex cake topper. Twenty years later, the story of their big day is featured in an exhibit at The Rooms called Tying the Knot, celebrating weddings through Newfoundland and Labrador history.

When David Philpott and Robert Power walked into Toronto City Hall in October 2003, they could hardly believe such a moment had arrived.

"Neither of us in our lives imagined we would be able to marry a man," said Philpott.

When they returned home to St. John's, wearing wedding rings and calling each other "husband" instead of "partner," people in the city were surprised and delighted. But the couple still couldn't buy a same-sex cake topper for their wedding reception.

Twenty years later, the story of their big day is featured in an exhibit at The Rooms called Tying the Knot, celebrating weddings through Newfoundland and Labrador history.

Philpott and Power may have been the first gay couple in the province to be legally married, but the trail they blazed was soon followed by many others.

Now, with the St. John's Pride celebration in full swing, and political parties and major brands supporting the city's Pride Parade on Sunday, Philpott and Power are looking back on how far we've come since they said "I do."