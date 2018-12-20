'Boys' group' no more as woman to lead CLB Armoury for 1st time in 126 years

For the first time in its 126-year history, a woman is leading the CLB Armoury in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Col. Gail Dick was installed as governor and commandant of the organization by Lt.-Gov. Judy Foote at a ceremony in St. John's.

"It's an honour, it's a privilege," said Dick.

"Opportunities kept arising and I guess they saw my potential and they kept saying, 'Let's keep going, let's keep going.' There were people, a number of years ago, that said, 'Well, who knows where she is going to rise to?'"

The CLB, which stands for Church Lads' Brigade, "originally started as a boys' group," said Dick, back in 1892 and now boasts over 500 members.

The organization offers 500 courses in its badge work program, leadership training and other services for people ages five to 19.

New leader's 4 goals

Dick, who lives in St. John's, has been involved with the CLB Armoury for 23 years years and most recently completed her tenure as regimental commander.

In 2009, Dick led Mission Belize, a team of 33 youth and 13 officers who went to Belize to work on a school for underprivileged children.

"I just wanted to work with our young people," Dick told CBC Radio's St. John's Morning Show.

The CLB Armoury is located on Harvey Road in St. John's. (David Mercer)

Dick has four main goals as part of her position:

Enhance leadership training and development.

Increase membership of youth and officers.

Highlight the contribution that CLB members have made in WWI and WWII.

Identify potential partnerships between the CLB and various community groups.

Dick's professional career includes more than 20 years in the hospitality industry, according to a CLB media release.

She is currently manager and senior rating advisor of the Canada Select Program, and a mother of three.