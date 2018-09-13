First day turnout for advance poll voting in Windsor Lake by-election

684 votes were cast Thursday out of the possible 9,077 registered voters for the Windsor Lake by-election. (Getty Images)

The numbers are in for the first day turnout of advance poll voting in the Windsor Lake by-election.

684 votes were cast, out of the possible 9,077 registered voters for the area.

The four polls closed Thursday night at 8 p.m. at Macdonald Drive Junior High School and Roncalli Elementary School.

A second day of advance voting will take place on Saturday, Sept. 15 at the same locations from 8 a.m to 8 p.m, with the by-election taking place on Thursday, Sept. 20.

Registered voters can check their voter information cards to find out where to vote.

The candidates are Liberal Paul Antle, Progressive Conservative Ches Crosbie and New Democrat Kerri Claire Neil.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador