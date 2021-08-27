Calling all kindergarteners! Tell us why you're excited to start school

Thousands of kids across the province are about to set off on one of life's biggest adventures, and we want to share their excitement.

CBC Newfoundland and Labrador wants to hear from kids who are heading off to kindergarten this fall. Tell us why you're excited to be starting school! Is it making new friends? Learning cool things? Finally getting to see what all the fuss is about?

Parents, use your phone to take a short video of your soon-to-be-student, telling us why they're excited to start school. Then email that video to nlphotos@cbc.ca. You could see your videos on CBC Television, as we count down to that first big day.

Some tips for an A+ video:

Start by telling us your full name, where you live, and the name of your school.

Tell us why you're excited! The more reasons, the better.

Hold your phone horizontally, not vertically.

Keep them short, about a minute or less.

So pack your backpack, pack your pencil case, and send those videos our way! And you could see your kindergarten kid on TV before the first bell rings.