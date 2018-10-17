Legal cannabis is new, but impaired driving is not, RCMP says

The nationwide legalization of recreational marijuana is a major policy shift for the country, but it doesn't represent a significant change in policing impaired driving for the RCMP.

"This isn't a new policing issue. We've been dealing with drug-impaired driving for many, many years," Supt. Holly Turton told CBC Radio's St. John's Morning Show on the first day of marijuana's legalization, October 17.

Discussions between the RCMP and jurisdictions outside Canada where recreational cannabis has been legalized, such as Colorado, flagged concerns for police about a post-legalization increase in impaired-driving rates and collision rates, she said.

In an attempt to mitigate that, the RCMP is trying to get the message out to the public about avoiding impaired driving.

"Obviously, we're apprehensive about that, so we've worked really quite diligently to try and inform the public, in terms of social media campaigns and some of these appearances, to talk about the dangers of driving while impaired," Turton said.

Old tools, and new

Some of the tools police use to spot cannabis-impaired drivers are the same ones Turton has relied on throughout her career.

She and other officers use the standardized field sobriety testing skills that have been in place for decades, and more officers are being trained in drug recognition evaluation.

Sometimes behaviour gives us a pretty good indication that things aren't quite as they should be. - Holly Turton

A lot of it comes down to observation and instinct, she said.

"What we find with cannabis in particular is that people's reactions times are delayed, their judgment is delayed," Turton said.

"Sometimes behaviour gives us a pretty good indication that things aren't quite as they should be."

A new oral fluid testing device has been approved as well, Turton said, and some officers are being trained on that as well. It's likely not the last training they'll need to do around impaired driving, she said.

"The technology is changing so quickly that there's going to be other devices available to us," she said.

The RCMP has been in touch with other places that have already dealt with the growing pains of legalized cannabis, such as Colorado, in advance of October 17. (Joseph Eid/AFP/Getty Images)

Consequences of impaired driving

Ultimately, Turton said, impaired driving is not new problem.

But time will tell if cannabis legalization will create more work for police and how much public behaviour will change, she said.

"We don't know until we actually experience it," she said.

What hasn't changed is the potential consequences of impaired driving, whether cannabis is legal or not, she said.

"When you get behind the wheel, whether you're high or you're drunk, you're needlessly putting everybody at risk, not just yourself."

In addition to the danger of driving while impaired — whether by alcohol, cannabis or another intoxicant — it comes with legal penalties including criminal charges similar to those for alcohol impaired driving, up to and including jail time.

With files from the St. John's Morning Show

