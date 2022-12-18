'It's pretty amazing': Hanukkah brings communities together through celebration of light

The sixth annual menorah lighting, hosted by Chabad of Newfoundland, was a drive-in event held at the Viking Building parking lot to mark the first night of Hanukkah. (Jessica Singer/CBC)

Along with the rain most Newfoundlanders are used to, chocolate Hanukkah coins also poured down during the sixth annual menorah lighting in St. John's.

Sunday's menorah lighting was a drive-in event held at the Viking Building parking lot to mark the first night of Hanukkah, an eight-day long Jewish festival taking place until Dec. 26.

The event began with jelly-stuffed donuts and hot beverages, followed by messages from local politicians and the lighting of the menorah. The evening ended with children racing to pick up wrapped chocolate Hanukkah coins — also known as gelt — that dropped to the ground from a fire truck.

"It's incredibly gratifying to see this much of the community turn up for an event related to Jewish life," said St. John's city councillor Ophelia Ravencroft, who spoke at the event on behalf of the council.

A celebration for all

A fire truck dropped wrapped chocolate Hanukkah coins, also known as gelt, for children to enjoy. (Jessica Singer/CBC)

The event, hosted by Chabad of Newfoundland, saw over 70 cars parked at the Viking Building to watch the lighting of the first candle on a large, wooden menorah.

This was the Chabad's third drive-in event since the COVID-19 pandemic began — the menorah lighting was previously held in Bannerman Park, said Rabbi Chanan Chernitsky, the director of the Chabad.

While the event symbolizes the beginning of a Jewish holiday, Chernitsky says Hanukkah shares a universal message of positivity and tolerance that many can relate to. He says he invites and encourages anyone to come to the menorah lighting, regardless of their religious background.

Arlette Lazarenko, right, volunteers with Chabad of Newfoundland and helped deliver boxes of jelly-filled donuts to audience members waiting in their cars to watch the menorah lighting. (Jessica Singer/CBC)

"The power of one candle in a dark room, that just one candle can light up the whole room, the power of every person as I was speaking tonight, that every person can make a difference, I think that's powerful," said Chernitsky.

Dean Barnes volunteers with Chabad of Newfoundland — aside from helping light the menorah, one of his other roles was to fill 600 homemade donuts with jelly for audience members to enjoy.

He says families usually gather together in their homes to light the menorah, so it's somewhat of a private event. But he said Chernitsky and the Chabad wanted to share the magic of Hanukkah with more people, something Barnes thinks is special to see.

"It's pretty amazing," he said. "To see all these people show up, Jewish, non-Jewish, to participate with a joyful celebration, is the most amazing experience."

Despite the rain and wind, Barnes was able to light the first menorah candle.

Miracle of light

Dean Barnes, right, volunteers with Chabad of Newfoundland and helped light the menorah at Sunday's event. He says the event is a great way to bring communities together in a celebration of joy. (Jessica Singer/CBC)

Sunday was the fourth time Madonna Eason attended the public menorah lighting. Although she's a Christian, Eason said the story of Hanukkah is one of courage and perseverance, something everyone can learn from.

"I just love taking part in celebrating with all my Jewish friends, Christian friends and whoever comes," said Eason, who said she celebrates Hanukkah at home with her family.

Over 70 cars were parked at the Viking Building to watch the lighting of the first candle on a large menorah, an event that also saw children race to get chocolate Hanukkah coins that were dropped from a fire truck. (Jessica Singer/CBC)

Ravencroft, who spoke at the event on behalf of St. John's Mayor Danny Breen, who was unable to attend, said she's been exploring Judaism throughout the past year. She said she is grateful the St. John's community could come together to celebrate positive events like these.

"It's a significant event," said Ravencroft. "It's a beautiful thing."

For Chernitsky, one of his favourite parts of the evening is snacking on some homemade donuts. Another thing he cherishes, he said, is seeing people come together to share messages of positivity and joy for the Jewish holiday — regardless of their background.

"We are small, but we're not any less significant than any of the other communities that are here," he said.

