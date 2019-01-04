Meet Zephyr, N.L.'s first baby of 2019

Kathryn Byrne knew the New Year's Eve fireworks outside the hospital window weren't really exploding in honour of her impending infant, but between contractions, they felt special anyway.

"I felt like it was a little celebration for her," Byrne said.

"We turned off all the lights in the room, we just kind of watched the fireworks and chilled out.… I lay back for about half an hour and then figured, well, I better start pushing, I guess."

A couple of hours after those fireworks faded from the skies over St. John's, Byrne gave birth.

Zephyr Louise Coyote Byrne Russell officially entered the world at 2 a.m. New Year's Day at the Health Sciences Centre, making her the first baby born in Newfoundland and Labrador in 2019.

"I was there on the table and someone said, 'Oh, you're going to have the first baby of 2019! You can win a car seat!'" recalled Byrne.

"I said, 'What? Get her out!' I didn't even care about the car seat."

Kathryn Byrne wasn't expecting her daughter to arrive so early, so she drove herself to the hospital in case her contractions were just a false alarm. (Heather Barrett/CBC)

New year's surprise

"Getting her out was actually a lot easier than I thought," said Byrne, a first-time mother.

"There was only about 20 minutes of pushing."

Prior to pushing, Byrne "tried to tough it out with the laughing gas," but ended up with an epidural. The anesthetic kicked in just in time for the fireworks, so she was able to enjoy them, she said.

The epidural wasn't the only unexpected event of the night.

Zephyr herself wasn't supposed to arrive until more than three weeks later — the baby's official due date was January 23.

Now. not only is Byrne a new mom, but she's given birth to a tiny celebrity,

"I didn't know it was a such a thing," Byrne laughed.

2019's first baby gets a bit camera shy. (Heather Barrett/CBC)

Novel name for new girl

Byrne said her daughters' first name, Zephyr, was influenced by the years she spent on Galiano Island in B.C.

"Bit of a hippie thing going on there," she said. "But it actually means 'the western wind' — it's a gentle breeze."

It also happens to be Zephyr's father's favourite Red Hot Chili Peppers song, and a type of airplane: fitting, since Byrne has her student pilot's licence.

Louise is a middle name passed down through Byrne's family for generations, while Coyote is a nod to North American Indigenous folklore, in which the coyote can take the form of a prank-loving spirit guide.

"It's got a lot of great lessons," she said of the second middle name.

"That symbol actually led me down the path that I eventually chose in life, and led me to have this little girl."

